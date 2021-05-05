Cruise: Latest cancellation & restart updates ahead of May 17 – Carnival, MSC & more

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has extended its suspension of sailing through June 30.

Cruises are set to resume from July 2021.

In a statement on its website, the cruise line explains: “Guests who had an active reservation on a suspended cruise will automatically receive a refund of their cruise fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid by June 1st for our April 6 suspension, and June 22 for our April 28 suspension.

“Additionally, a 10 percent off coupon will be automatically added to the guest’s account, if the guest has not already received one for a previously cancelled sailing or an account that currently has a 10 percent coupon.

“For affected reservations paid via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit, the full value of the FCC used will be re-applied to the guest’s Latitudes account within seven days. This is done automatically, and no further action is required on the guest or travel advisor’s part.”

P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises has been forced to cancel a number of its initially planned cruises.

In a statement on its website, the cruise line explained: “We are sorry to announce that cruises on Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura have been cancelled until the end of August 2021 and on Britannia and Iona until late September 2021.”

However, the cruise line will be operating some coastal UK sailings in the summer.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Following recent Government announcements and as the vaccine programme is rolled out across the globe we can all begin to feel a sense of reassurance and hope that this current lockdown period in the UK will come to an end. Life can, we hope, slowly return to some semblance of our previous normality as hospitality opens up and summer holidays can be booked with confidence.

“Whilst holidays here in the UK will be the first to become a reality we will, of course, gradually see the return of international travel but first we want guests to be able to enjoy a proper summer holiday at sea with the best in relaxation, entertainment and dining choice.

“These sailings will leave from our home port in Southampton and sail around UK coastal waters enjoying the summer sunshine.”

UK Cruises onboard Britannia will operate from June through to September.

UK Cruises onboard Iona will operate from August through to September.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises outlined plans to resume some cruises from June 30.

However, restart dates are dependent on the ship and its departure port. Cruise restarts are also in line with travel advisories at that time.

New short cruises will resume from the UK from July 3 onboard Regal Princess.

Regular UK cruises are planned to restart from late September.

“Like so many facets of life, travel has been hit hard by recent events,” reads a statement on the company website.

“It is with a heavy heart that Princess Cruises has made the extremely difficult decision to temporarily pause our global ship operations.

“We know you were looking forward to sailing with us, and we apologise and share in your disappointment over these cancellations.

“You don’t need to take any action to receive the default compensation offer.”

To discover full refund options, and more information on “default compensation” customers should check the details provided for their specific cruise on the Princess Cruises website.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed