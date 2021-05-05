George Floyd's friend says motion filed for new Derek Chauvin trial 'hurt hearts'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — It was no surprise to George Floyd’s best friend that Derick Chauvin’s attorney filed a motion for a new trial alleging jury misconduct and also that pre-trial publicity affected his client’s right to a fair trial.

“They are going to try anything, all kinds of things, to stop this process of Chauvin being convicted,” said Travis Caines.Caines said family and friends are praying.

Houston attorney Bianca Calderon de la Chica said everyone is entitled to a fair trial. With the motion filed, an appellate judge will now make the next call.

“They would review everything as far as the evidence and, you know, what the jury ultimately found and see if anything should be overturned,” she said.

Recently, a photo of juror Brandon Mitchell popped up and is raising concerns about impartiality. In the photo, Mitchell was seen wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt at a Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration event in D.C. Mitchell defended himself and said it was not a march for Floyd.

“Either way, I was going to D.C. for this event, even if George Floyd was alive,” he said.De la Chica said Chauvin’s attorney is doing what any other attorney would do for their client.

“That’s what you would want in an attorney. That’s the prudent thing to do, to try and fight for your client, to be an advocate and exhaust all measures,” she said.

Floyd’s close friends, however, see things different.

“Chauvin left a hole in us in this community,” said Caines. “He hurt our hearts, but he will reap what he sows.”

