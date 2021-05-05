Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner & More Of Hollywood’s New Jeans Queens – Pics

These celebrities truly earn the title of ‘jeans queens.’ From straight-legged to flare pairs, see stars rocking all kinds of stylish pants over the past few months!

Spring isn’t just the season of daisy dukes. Jeans are a year-round staple, which is why we’re shining a spotlight on Hollywood’s jeans queens like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jordyn Woods and so many more wearing the closet essential this spring. We’ve also included a few iconic jeans looks from this past fall in our roundup below — you can check out even more famous jeans queens in HollywoodLife‘s attached gallery above!

Hailey Bieber

For an outing in Beverly Hills in Feb. 2021, Hailey Bieber took a cue from the ’50s and rocked blue cuffed jeans — a popular fashion item from that era. She paired the classic pants with a white tank, along with a structured black blazer and Dr. Martens loafers in a matching color (which were specifically Dr. Martens 1461 Women’s Patent Leather Oxford Shoes).

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is a true jeans queen — she’s almost always spotted in a pair! For more casual outings (like her New York City outing in March 2021, pictured above) the 25-year-old model likes to wear a pair of no-nonsense, straight-legged jeans. These blue jeans go great with similarly classic items, like a plain white tee, which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is also wearing above.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods showed off her pair of cross-embossed jeans from Chrome Hearts in April of 2021, which were actually a gift from her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. The Minnesota Timberwolves player also posed in a similar pair of jeans (blue and straight-legged, minus the decorative crosses) in the Instagram slideshow above. The lovers also coordinated with long-sleeved black tops and camel-colored outerwear.

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise proved that they’re both jeans queens in the photo above! The mother-daughter duo rocked baggy fit jeans to walk around their stomping grounds of NYC in Feb. 2021. Katie, 42, wore a classic blue pair of straight-leg jeans to go shopping with her 15-yer-old daughter, who was paying tribute to the decade her famous mom was born in (the ’70s) in these flared jeans. Katie has also been showing off her love of denim in an array of jeans as she goes about her life in New York — for instance, she rocked wide legged jeans as she’s made trips to the starry Emilio’s Battolo restaurant so she can visit and make out with her sexy chef sweetie, Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33.

Kaia Gerber

Supermodel Kaia Gerber, 19, has favored jeans as she’s been out and about in New York City. Whatever she’s doing — even if that may just be running errands — Kaia has made the sidewalks her runway in various styles of denim looks. Of course the best way to show off her stunningly long legs is in a pair of straight leg jeans, as seen above. Kaia rocked the high-waisted pair with a black blazer and lace-up boots while heading to a photo shoot in Sept. 2020.

Bella Hadid

Fellow model Bella Hadid, 24, is constantly changing up her style, but she will always include jeans as a wardrobe staple. The model rocked a pair of wide-leg jeans with a funky sweater vest from Marc Jacobs‘ “Heaven” collection, which she layered under a green blazer, to dine with friends in NYC in Sept. 2020.

Olivia Culpo

Gorgeous Olivia Culpo, 28, also wore jeans for a dinner out with friends at Santa Monica’s Elephante restaurant on Sept. 19, 2020. The former Miss Universe looked impeccable in high-waisted jeans, proving that the style is alive and well in a new decade. She paired it with a crisp white t-shirt, gold earrings, a tan clutch and heels to elevate her casual jeans to the next level. A tan leather belt helped show off her tiny waist.

For other stars, jeans are perfect for just going about daily business. Actress Jennifer Garner practically lives in denim, preferring low-slung boyfriend jeans for everything from school runs with her children to bike rides around her neighborhood. The 48-year-old often just wears a t-shirt or sweater to top off her love of jeans, and always looks so perfectly put together. You can see even more stars like Khloe Kardashian, Rihanna and more in the rest of HollywoodLife‘s gallery above!

