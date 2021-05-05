‘Here We Are Again’: Police Killings Loom Over Andrew Brown Funeral

In a funeral that served as both a celebration of life and a condemnation of racist policing in America, the family of Andrew Brown Jr. was joined in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday by the relatives of other Black men killed by police officers.

Speaking to Mr. Brown’s sons, Eric Garner’s grandmother offered her love and friendship. George Floyd’s sister said she shared their pain. Daunte Wright’s sister said she was outraged.

Mr. Brown, 42, was killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies on April 21 while they tried to arrest him during a drug raid. But many details of the shooting remain unclear, and last week a North Carolina judge declined to publicly release the body camera footage for at least 30 days.