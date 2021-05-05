High blood pressure: Paraesthesia is a sign of a hypertensive crisis – what is it?

High blood pressure is a condition whereby the pressure of blood in your arteries is consistently too high. If left untreated, it can lead to heart and circulatory diseases like heart attack or stroke. Paraesthesia is a dangerous sign warning you may be having a hypertensive crisis. What is it?

LiveStrong said: “Hypertension increases the risk of heart disease, heart attack, stroke and renal disease.

“When not controlled blood pressure levels can rise to the point that you start to experience physical symptoms.

“Some of the symptoms are nonspecific and may be overlooked as being a by-product of some less serious condition or external cause.

Advertisements

“These include headache, fatigue, anxiety, confusion or forgetfulness, excessive perspiration or dizziness.

“These symptoms can worsen acutely and, in some cases, result in sudden death.”