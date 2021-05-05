High blood pressure: Paraesthesia is a sign of a hypertensive crisis – what is it?

“When not controlled blood pressure levels can rise to the point that you start to experience physical symptoms.
“Some of the symptoms are nonspecific and may be overlooked as being a by-product of some less serious condition or external cause.
“These include headache, fatigue, anxiety, confusion or forgetfulness, excessive perspiration or dizziness.
“These symptoms can worsen acutely and, in some cases, result in sudden death.”
High blood pressure is often known as ‘the silent killer’, because symptoms only tend to reveal themselves if you have extremely high blood pressure.
The most common high blood pressure symptoms include a pounding in your chest, finding blood in your urine, and severe headaches.
It’s crucial that all adults over 40 years old check their blood pressure at least once every five years.
You can check your blood pressure by visiting your local doctors’ surgery or pharmacy.
You can get your blood pressure tested at a number of places, including:
- At your GP surgery
- At some pharmacies
- As part of your NHS Health Check
- In some workplaces.
- You can also check your blood pressure yourself with a home blood pressure monitor.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments