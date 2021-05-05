NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

House prices in London faltered under Sadiq Khan with prime...

Life & Style

House prices in London faltered under Sadiq Khan with prime boroughs seeing ‘values fall’

1 min

123views
98
15 shares, 98 points
House prices in London faltered under Sadiq Khan with prime boroughs seeing ‘values fall’

CEO of Enness Global Mortgages, Islay Robinson, claimed there does appear to be “some correlation” between Labour candidates and decreases in London house prices.

He said: “It’s perhaps unfair to say that Sadiq Khan has been the worst London Mayor in over two decades where property price growth is concerned and a comparison would mean allowing him a second term in the role.

“That said, there certainly seems to be some correlation between a Labour Mayor of London and a poor performing property market in the capital.

Advertisements

“Of course, we can only go based on what the numbers tell us and in the case of Sadiq Khan, he certainly seems to have helped stimulate boroughs at the bottom end of the property price ladder, while London’s prime boroughs have actually seen values fall during his time in office.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

98
15 shares, 98 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in