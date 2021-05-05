How to get rid of visceral fat: Number one food type to avoid helping get rid of belly fat

High-sugar foods also tend to be low in fibre, a nutrient that can increase feelings of fullness and reduce appetite.

Foods and beverages that are packed with added sugar, such as cakes, cookies, ice cream, candy, and soda, tend to be low in or completely lacking in protein a nutrient essential for blood sugar control that promotes feelings of fullness.

Studies show that added sugar has uniquely harmful effects on metabolic health.

Advertisements

Numerous studies have indicated that excess sugar, mostly due to the large amounts of fructose, can lead to fat building up around your abdomen and liver.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Read More