How to reduce visceral fat: Three foods that slow metabolism and promote belly fat

The Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging (BLSA) is a clinical research program on human ageing that began in 1958 in the US.
The researchers compared 785 low-calorie sweetener non-users and 669 participants were low-calorie sweetener users.
By the end of their study, they found low-calorie sweetener users had a higher body mass index, larger waist circumference and higher incidence of visceral fat than low-calorie sweetener non-users.
Refined carbs have been stripped of all goodness, such as bran, fibre and nutrients.
Examples include white bread, pizza dough, pasta, pastries, white flour and white rice.
Fried foods are particularly dangerous for visceral fat accumulation because they contain saturated fat.
Saturated fat is the kind of fat found in butter, lard, ghee, fatty meats and cheese.
Eating a diet high in saturated fat is also associated with raised levels of LDL cholesterol.
LDL cholesterol is a waxy substance that collects on the inside of your arteries.
