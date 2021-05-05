How to reduce visceral fat: Three foods that slow metabolism and promote belly fat

To gather their findings, researchers used 8268 anthropometric measurements (measurements and proportions of the human body) and sifted through 3096 food diary records with detailed information on low-calorie sweetener consumption in all food products, from 1454 participants in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging.

The Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging (BLSA) is a clinical research program on human ageing that began in 1958 in the US.

The researchers compared 785 low-calorie sweetener non-users and 669 participants were low-calorie sweetener users.

Advertisements

By the end of their study, they found low-calorie sweetener users had a higher body mass index, larger waist circumference and higher incidence of visceral fat than low-calorie sweetener non-users.