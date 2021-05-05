Immortals Fenyx Rising's 1.3.1 Update Has Landed – Here Are The Full Patch Notes

Last month, Ubisoft rolled out a major update for Immortals Fenyx Rising – adding in support for ‘The Lost Gods’ DLC and much more. It has now released another patch – Title Update 1.3.1 – to address some minor issues.

There are some bug fixes, stability and performance improvements, and a bunch of other fixes for quests, activities and gameplay. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the official Ubisoft community forums:

TITLE UPDATE 1.3.1

Advertisements

This small Title Update brings a few fixes to the game:

HIGHLIGHTS

Bug Fixes.

Stability improvements.

Performance improvements.

QUESTS

[Fixed] Ensured that Prometheus uses the right pronoun for Fenyx in a Tale of Fire and Lightning quest.

ACTIVITIES

[Fixed] Fixed an issue that prevented progression scaling issues with Ubisoft Connect challenge rewards Shard.

[Fixed] Fixed an issue that caused Fenyx to appear in a different vault when restarting Aphrodite’s Vault.

[Fixed] Ubisoft Connect – Fixed an issue preventing the “Vault of Tartaros Completed” statistic to reach full completion.

[Fixed] Myths of the Eastern Realms – Fixed an issue where the player would not get all the fragments from the Mythical Monsters.

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue where Athena’s Dash ability would deal less damage after obtaining the Immortal Field Breaker upgrade.

[Fixed] Fixed the ordering of the Helmets of the Eastern Realm obtained from completing Myths of the Eastern Realm story.

[Fixed] Fixed an issue where Fenyx was stuck while idle on top of the Messenger of the Gods Statue when enjoying the beautiful view for too long. Heroes need breaks too!

SYSTEM

Improved stability when entering Typhon’s Vault.

If you’ve not tried out this game, why not check out our review. While it is quite similar to a certain Zelda game at times, it still has its own unique sense of charm and the DLC definitely offers something a little bit different.

Have you played Immortals Fenyx Rising yet? What about this latest update? Tell us down below.

Advertisements

Author:

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News