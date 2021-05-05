Joe Biden's US sends UK Brexit warning amid intense Brussels border row

The new Biden administration regards the Northern Ireland Protocol as being essential in protecting the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed to ensure peace.
However, problems are brewing in Northern Ireland regarding sovereignty issues, where unionists feel they are slowly being incorporated into a united Ireland, within the European Union.
Regardless of this US Secretary of State, Mr Blinken, stressed that the US would protect the arrangements agreed in the Good Friday agreement above all else.
Mr Biden, who stresses the importance of his Irish-American heritage, has frequently warned the UK to not make the Good Friday Agreement a “casualty of Brexit.”
The Northern Ireland Protocol section of the Brexit deal has created a situation where Northern Ireland’s customs and regulatory conditions remain aligned with that of the EU.
This protocol was negotiated in order to ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland.
At the press conference on Monday, Mr Blinken also highlighted the positive aspects of US and UK relations.
He affirmed that both nations would promise to “stand up” to Beijing on human rights issues, such as the network of “re-education” camps in Xinjiang province.
Speaking about British relations with the US, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We’ve stood shoulder to shoulder for nearly 20 years, sharing a mission and having each other’s backs.
“We’ll never forget it.
“The United States has no closer ally, no closer partner than the United Kingdom.
“I’m glad of the chance to say that again here today.”
In March the EU said it would take legal action against the UK and said a formal notice was sent as a consequence of Westminster’s decision to delay the implementation of checks on goods going from the UK to Northern Ireland.
However, the UK’s Brexit minister David Frost has said that the Government will hold “productive talks” with the EU over the issue of checks on the newly imposed Irish Sea border.
