Kim warning! North Korea may ‘show off new missile platform’ as threat to Biden

Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, claimed that talk of diplomacy was being used to cover up America’s “hostile policy”.
He said in a statement that Washington is “intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the US for over half a century”.
Mr Kwon claimed that Mr Biden had “made a big blunder in the light of the present-day viewpoint”.
Chung Man-ho, President Moon’s press secretary, said the meeting will address the cooperation between the two countries “to make progress on the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and a lasting peace policy”.
However, Mr Kazianis did explain how North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un may not want to risk more international tensions due to its economic issues.
He said: “We must remember the North Korean economy is in a weakened state, and it is not entirely clear to me if Kim would want to risk any more international pressure, especially at a time when he could soon open up trade with China, his real only trading partner and the only country that can ensure his survival.
“Does he really want to upset them now when he is entirely dependent on them? Is say a new submarine launched ballistic missile test worth it?”
