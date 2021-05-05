NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Man Utd to make £90m bid for Harry Kane if...

Man Utd to make £90m bid for Harry Kane if Spurs star issues Daniel Levy demand

Man Utd to make £90m bid for Harry Kane if Spurs star issues Daniel Levy demand

“I’m proud to win [Premier League Player of the Year], it’s been a good season on the pitch.”

United legend Roy Keane has previously said that a signing like Kane would “put a marker down” for next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Keane said: “United need to go and make a big, big signing, whether it’s Kane or Grealish – put a marker down.

“Okay, they need another centre-half, but I still think at the top end of the pitch. When you look at some of the games this year that they’ve drawn, they’ve lacked that real bit of quality.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

