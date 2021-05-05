Microsoft surprises Windows 10 users with a brand-new look

Even if you don’t have the new limited edition peripheral to match, the new Forest Camo Special Edition and Arctic Camo Special Edition themes will still look great on your Windows 10 PC.
To get your hands on the latest themes from the Microsoft design team, head to the Microsoft Store on your laptop or desktop machine and search for “Forest Camo Special Edition” or “Arctic Camo Special Edition”. Once they’ve downloaded, head to Start > Settings > Personalisation > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.
The news comes as Microsoft released its first blockbuster update of the year, the Windows 10 May 2021 Update, for its final round of beta testing.
Dubbed Windows Insiders, these users get their hands on the latest features before anyone else. However, since these features aren’t quite finished, Windows Insiders need to report any issues with their hardware – like speakers or peripherals connected to their PC – as well as software – third-party applications or drivers. This enables Microsoft to iron-out any kinks before the 1.3 billion Windows 10 users receive the update.
Following months of testing, the Windows 10 May 2021 Update is now available in the Release Preview Channel.
That means – barring a catastrophic bug being discovered at the last minute that halts the planned launch in the coming weeks – this is exactly the same update that will be coming to millions of Windows 10 users soon. So, if you want to avoid a wait, you can download Windows 10 May 2021 Update as a Windows Insider now. Find out how to get your hands on the first major Windows 10 upgrade of the year right here.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments