Migrants Separated From Their Children Will Be Allowed Into U.S.

Four parents from Mexico and Central America who were among thousands of migrants deported without their children under the Trump administration’s controversial family separation policy will be allowed to join their children in the United States this week, U.S. officials announced on Monday.

The parents, who are from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico, will be the first families to reunite in the United States since the Biden administration began taking steps to unravel the 2018 policy that attempted to deter families from trying to enter the country by separating children and parents.

They are among a group of about 35 parents the government has agreed to admit while working on a long-term solution for the remaining separated children, most of whom have been living with relatives in the United States.

An attempt to show quick results, even if they are incremental, reflects the high political stakes for President Biden, who is under pressure to fulfill his campaign promise to make reuniting migrant families a top priority. Reunifying all the remaining families could take months or longer, administration officials say, as parents must be located, often in remote areas, and then paperwork and logistics organized before they can be brought to the United States.