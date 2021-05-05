NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Morrisons More scheme scraps point collecting system – 'They’ve slowly...

Life & Style

Morrisons More scheme scraps point collecting system – 'They’ve slowly stopped rewarding'

1 min

131views
106
16 shares, 106 points
Morrisons More scheme scraps point collecting system - 'They’ve slowly stopped rewarding'
Morrisons shoppers won’t be able to collect points on their More cards from next week as the supermarket moves to digital-only offers through its app. The supermarket giant has also said it will stop producing physical plastic cards for its loyalty scheme.
From May 10, shoppers can continue to use their existing card but it won’t collect any points.

Instead, customers need to download the app where they can find access to their rewards.

For those who have built up 5,000 points, there are also new rules regarding turning this into the £5 reward voucher.

Advertisements

Some customers choose to have their £5 voucher automatically printed in store once the 5,000 point mark is reached, but others choose to do so manually.

This means June 8, 2021, is the last day customers can transfer their receipt points if they stopped shopping on May 9.

On its website, Morrisons said: “With Morrisons More, we are always listening to our valued customers, taking feedback on how we can improve the experience.

“What we’ve heard is that you’d like your rewards to be immediate, including discounts and money off your next shop.

“We also learned that you want to give back to your local community and to support environmental causes by going paper and plastic free wherever possible.”

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, customers had mixed feelings about the loyalty scheme shake-up.

One person said: “They’ve slowly stopped rewarding us.”

Another wrote: “I keep having problems with the points anyway, they never add to my account.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

106
16 shares, 106 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in