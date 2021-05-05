Morrisons More scheme scraps point collecting system – 'They’ve slowly stopped rewarding'

Instead, customers need to download the app where they can find access to their rewards.
For those who have built up 5,000 points, there are also new rules regarding turning this into the £5 reward voucher.
Some customers choose to have their £5 voucher automatically printed in store once the 5,000 point mark is reached, but others choose to do so manually.
On its website, Morrisons said: “With Morrisons More, we are always listening to our valued customers, taking feedback on how we can improve the experience.
“What we’ve heard is that you’d like your rewards to be immediate, including discounts and money off your next shop.
“We also learned that you want to give back to your local community and to support environmental causes by going paper and plastic free wherever possible.”
Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, customers had mixed feelings about the loyalty scheme shake-up.
One person said: “They’ve slowly stopped rewarding us.”
Another wrote: “I keep having problems with the points anyway, they never add to my account.”
