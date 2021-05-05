New driving law proposals: Speed limits could be reduced to 20mph to 'save lives'

Experts at GEM Motoring Assist have called upon safety organisations to see the “benefits of lower speeds”. They are hoping to persuade Governments to introduce “low-speed streets” as quickly as possible to help “save lives”.

A recent study from Bristol showed the introduction of a 20mph limit was associated with a 63 percent reduction in fatal injuries between 2008 and 2016. There also appears to be widespread supper for lower speeds to be introduced as well. A Department for Transport survey found 70 percent of motorists agreed a 20mph limit was the right speed for where people live. Advertisements A poll in Scotland suggested 65 percent were in favour of the proposals.

They said introducing 20mph limits in some areas has helped to “reinforce” speeds in some areas where averages had crept up. The report said the move to introduce 20mph limits was “generally supported”. Many local residents see the scheme as beneficial to local residents and pedestrians. They said: “The study shows that 20mph limits are generally supported and there is little call for the limit to be changed back to 30mph; even though most residents and users do not perceive vehicle speeds to have changed. “Local residents and other road users generally perceive the 20mph limits as beneficial for local residents, pedestrians and cyclists. “From a driver perspective, they make driving at a slower speed more acceptable.”

