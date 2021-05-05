Our Yorkshire Farm: Amanda Owen's chance meeting with Clive led to romance despite age gap

The star revealed that the pair first set eyes on each other by chance when the young shepherdess knocked on the door of his Ravenseat Farm looking for a ram.
For the 21-year-old TV star, it wasn’t love at first sight when she met the 42-year-old divorced farmer, but Clive admits that he felt differently.
“I do remember this six-foot something woman knocked on the door.
Five years after their first meeting, the couple married in 2000 and now have a family of nine children, alongside 1,000 sheep, 40 cows, six dogs, and four ponies.
The fan favourite couple share brood Annas, Violet, Edith, Raven, Clemmy, Nancy, Reuben, Miles, and Sidney together.
Speaking to This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary last month, the star revealed that after giving birth to six of her children on the roadside because she didn’t make it to a hospital in time, the shepherdess decided that staying at home was the best option.
