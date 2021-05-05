Package holidays: easyJet, Jet2, BA & TUI updates with 'green list' due in days

The Government is expected to announce it plans for the UK “traffic light” system for travel in the coming days.

Ahead of this, package holiday providers such as easyJet holidays, Jet2 holidays, British Airways Holidays and TUI have offered updates for customers on what they can expect moving forward.

Here are the latest updates ahead of May 17:

easyJet holidays

easyJet holidays has outlined plans to resume some package holidays from May 17, in line with Government restrictions.

This will depend on which countries are categorised as “green” under the Government’s “traffic light” system.

In a statement, easyJet holidays explained: “Following announcements from the UK government, we have cancelled all easyJet holidays with departure dates up to and including May 16, 2021.

“Currently, the Government has said that the planned restart date for international travel is still due to be May 17 and that’s the date we’re planning to start taking people away again.”All customers impacted by the latest cancellations will be contacted directly and will be able to request a full cash refund or to change to a later date and receive a booking incentive.”

“The Government has also shared a little bit more about how holidays can be restarted again and the introduction of a traffic light system – they will share which traffic light colour destinations fall under in early May, so we’ll know even more then.

“We’re continually working through how COVID-19 may impact future bookings in departure date order.”

As part of its “Protection Promise” easyJet holidays has vowed not to fly Britons to “red list” countries.

It is also providing more flexibility for holidays which are “affected by the Government’s traffic light system”.

easyJet holidays’ website explains: “All holidays can be changed, fee-free, up to 28 days before travel.

“For departures up to and including September 30, 2021, if your holiday destination is on the amber list in the run-up to your departure date, you can make fee-free changes to your booking or cancel for credit right up to 24 hours before travel.

“If your destination is on the red list, you’ll also benefit from fee-free changes or cancelling for credit.

“If you’d rather wait to see what happens, but the destination doesn’t come off the red list, we’ll cancel your holiday no later than seven days before you’re due to travel and refund you in full.

“We’ll also cancel any holidays where there is a known quarantine requirement in destination, or where there is a hotel quarantine requirement when returning home to the UK.”

