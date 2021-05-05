NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Pension warning as Britons miss out on £76million – Sunak urged to act on auto-enrolment

Pension warning as Britons miss out on £76million - Sunak urged to act on auto-enrolment

However, with the scheme, there are thresholds to bear in mind at which an employer is required to contribute, or not.

As a result, many of the four million so-called “multi-jobbers” – those with more than one job – working in the UK could be missing out on employer pension contributions.

Research from Scottish Widows have shown these individuals, and those in a similar position, are missing out on £76million per year in employer pension contributions in what is being dubbed an “unfair” system.

As a result, the organisation is now calling upon the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Government to scrap automatic enrolment threshold rules.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed

