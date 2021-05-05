NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Piers Morgan launches vicious tirade against 'disingenuous' celebrities: 'Get a...

Celebrities

Piers Morgan launches vicious tirade against 'disingenuous' celebrities: 'Get a grip'

1 min

130views
110
16 shares, 110 points
Piers Morgan launches vicious tirade against 'disingenuous' celebrities: 'Get a grip'

One who understood where he was coming from, replied: “They’re so wrapped up in their world, they’ve forgotten how real people are suffering. To be alive, have your family, a roof over your head & a job to provide for the family is what many are struggling with. Most celebrities don’t have those issues. They should reflect on life.”

Another praised him for his words: “Well said. I love how tired actors are after a long day! And it will be almost three weeks until their next year off! Go and try a factory or emergency hospital ward. Work there for 50 hours a week every week. And if you’re really lucky you’ll be able to pay your rent every month!”

A third agreed: “Totally agree, I’m sure it’s very difficult to not have privacy but it’s a lot harder to work 9-5 for £80 a day! They lose touch with reality and what life used to be like when money was a issue. How can they not be grateful?”

Advertisements

But others took it as an opportunity to slam the presenter, with one commenting sarcastically: “Says the guy who’s been playing the victim in every interview since storming out of GMB in a huff.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

110
16 shares, 110 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in