PS5 AO restock TODAY: Save this phone number to purchase a PlayStation 5

It looks like PS5 consoles are out of stock at AO, although all signs are pointing to even bigger restocks over the coming days.

“AO IS OUT OF STOCK FOR NOW,” reads a PS5 UK Stock Alerts tweet.

“AO aren’t the easiest when it comes to access of stock, but since all this phone call nonsense is out the way it certainly looks like the big drops are finally happening in the UK. Bring on the other retailers!”

ORIGINAL: PlayStation 5 consoles are back in stock at UK retailer AO, although you’ll need to get on the phone in order to buy one.

As pointed out by PS5 UK Stock Alerts, the only way to pick up a PS5 from AO is to call one of two different phone numbers.

After contacting the company by phone, customers will then be able to request to order a console.

“PS5 DROP!!! BE QUICK! CALL THEM NOW,” reads a PS5 Stock Alerts tweet. “To call the numbers are 0161-470-1200 OR 0161-470-1100.”

Needless to say, the phone lines are lighting up with eager customers, which has led to some users claiming that they can’t get through.

The website also suggests that PS5 orders are on hold, although this may be a message from a previous restock.

If you don’t manage to get through this time, it’s probably worth making a note of the phone number for the next time the consoles are back in stock.

After barely any consoles were made available in April, May is shaping up to be an extremely busy month for PS5 stock drops.

