“Dias and Stones at the back were impenetrable, and Foden and Mahrez I thought were fantastic going forward.

“Fernandinho the captain today put in a real sterling performance at 36 years of age. Every man played their part today, fantastic performance.

“Great, great performance from this very, very good top team.”

Advertisements

PSG had Angel Di Maria sent off for a reckless kick out at Fernandinho late one.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed