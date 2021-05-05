NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Romain Grosjean's message to Toto Wolff after being handed dream F1 return

Many feared the worst at the time of Grosjean’s crash, which was one of the most dramatic in recent F1 memory.

The driver managed to walk away from the accident, and issued an update to his worried fans in the immediate aftermath on social media, where he said: “Hopefully I will now work on what is coming next, where am I going to go racing, where am I going to go winning races!

“I would like to thank everyone for the messages, the support and the love. It has been incredible to see in such a difficult time.”

Grosjean signed to race for Dale Coyne Racing in the American IndyCar series, and finished 10th in the season opener in Alabama, then 13th at Round 2 in St. Petersburg. 

He sat out the following two rounds in Texas, with team-mate Pietro Fittipaldi taking the wheel on the 230-miles-per-hour oval track. 

But now Grosjean will step back into an F1 car once again in an emotional one-off return to the sport he competed in for more than a decade.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

