Samsung blocks all Android updates from some Galaxy smartphones

That means the Korean tech firm will no longer issue updates to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus – even if new vulnerabilities are discovered by hackers in the last version of the operating system on these handsets.
Of course, there’s no guarantee that will happen. But if it does, you could have a smartphone in your pocket – with banking apps, credit cards, personal text messages, family photos and more stored on its memory – that will remain open to cyber attacks for the rest of its lifetime. That’s really not ideal.
The good news is that anyone who decides to trade in their Galaxy S8 for the latest flagship smartphone series from Samsung will be able to hold onto their new handset for even longer.
Samsung now pledges to update its flagship smartphones to three major Android operating system upgrades.
Interestingly, if you still have a Galaxy S8 Active or Galaxy S8 Lite in your pocket, these handsets will continue to receive software updates. The Galaxy S8 Active arrived on store shelves around four months after the Galaxy S8 in August 2017, so will probably receive one final update before it too will be dropped from these updates.
