Samsung blocks all Android updates from some Galaxy smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus launched back in April 2017. These handsets were too old to get the latest feature-filled versions of Android for some time, however, Samsung has been updating these devices every quarter with the most important security fixes. That is now coming to an end, Samsung has announced.

That means the Korean tech firm will no longer issue updates to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus – even if new vulnerabilities are discovered by hackers in the last version of the operating system on these handsets.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that will happen. But if it does, you could have a smartphone in your pocket – with banking apps, credit cards, personal text messages, family photos and more stored on its memory – that will remain open to cyber attacks for the rest of its lifetime. That’s really not ideal.

The good news is that anyone who decides to trade in their Galaxy S8 for the latest flagship smartphone series from Samsung will be able to hold onto their new handset for even longer.