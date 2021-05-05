NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Spain holidays: Balearic Islands 'confident' they will get 'green' list status

At the time of writing the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is advising “against all but essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands.”

However, according to Rosa Ana Morilla Rodriguez, director-general of tourism for the islands, the Balearics are “confident” they have the right COVID-19 figures to be included on the “green list”.

Speaking to Sky News the tourism official said: “We have the right numbers, we have the right measures in place that will allow us to be considered ‘green’.

“It’s also about the capability of your hospitals to isolate different variants of the virus, which is something that is not done by all the hospitals in Spain, but we do it here.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

