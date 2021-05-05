Spice Girls set to 'reunite' for special Spice World film sequel

That’s right, they are making another comeback.

The Spice Girls are set to reunite next year to make a sequel to their hit film Spice World.

It is claimed that the band – who officially split in 2000 – have reportedly approached a well known screenwriter about coming up with a story for a second film.

Spice World was released in 1997, and the Spice Up Your Life singers apparently want a sequel to be released next year for the film’s 25th anniversary.

Geri is the reported to be in charge of the project and now goes by her married name Geri Horner.

Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Mel B are said to be onboard, the Mirror reports.

And they’re reportedly hoping that Victoria Beckham, who refused to join the band on their most recent reunion tour, will join them.

A source told The Sun: “The girls have been talking about how to mark the film’s anniversary and are actively considering making a tongue-in-cheek sequel.

“They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward.

“It is still in the early stages but they are talking to established names in the business, which proves they are taking a big screen comeback seriously.”

The original Spice World film depicts the band in the run-up to a big concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

Richard E. Grant, Meat Loaf, Sir Elton John and other stars had cameos in the film.

While it received negative reviews, fans loved it and it made more than £70million.

The last time the band reunited was in 2019, when they performed a 13-date sellout stadium tour across the UK and Ireland.

Author: Molly Pike, Lucy Marshall

