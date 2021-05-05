‘Staggering hypocrisy!’ Piers Morgan fumes at Meghan Markle for book about father-son bond

Responding to Meghan’s announcement that her debut children’s book will follow “the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life”, Piers fumed in his latest column for MailOnline : “Sorry, WHAT?

“Notwithstanding Ms Markle’s seemingly unlimited thirst for committing attention-seeking acts of gargantuan hypocrisy, this seemed beyond parody. But it was real.”

Piers then admitted he had “laughed out loud” while reading the description of the book.

He added: “I wonder how much these touching sentiments will resonate with her own family, or her husband’s?

