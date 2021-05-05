NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

State pensioners urged to check as many may be missing...

Finance

State pensioners urged to check as many may be missing out on £358 – are you eligible?

1 min

102views
92
14 shares, 92 points
State pensioners urged to check as many may be missing out on £358 - are you eligible?
The State Pension is designed to offer important financial support to those who have built up National Insurance contributions throughout their lifetime. The sum is commonly viewed as one of the key, and indeed for some the primary, source of income during retirement. However, it is worth noting there are some individuals who may be able to boost their sum for later years in life.
As a result, those on the higher rate of Attendance Allowance can expect to receive a payment of roughly £358 per month. 

What is important to note, however, is that the Attendance Allowance payment is not one which is means-tested.

This means what a person earns, or how much they have in savings, for example, will not impact the amount they receive.

Advertisements

In addition, a person does not have to have someone caring for them in order to claim.

These individuals must also be habitually resident in the UK, Ireland, Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

For those who are interested in receiving Attendance Allowance, the DWP has provided guidance.

The Government website explains: “Use the Attendance Allowance claim form to apply by post. The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in. 

“Send the completed form to Freepost DWP Attendance Allowance. You do not need a postcode or stamp.”

The official form is, once again, accessible through the Government’s website or can be requested by calling the Attendance Allowance helpline. 

A claim for Attendance Allowance can be backdated to the date of claim, which is usually the date a form is received, or when a person calls the enquiry line if the pack is then returned within six weeks. 

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

92
14 shares, 92 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in