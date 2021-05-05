State pensioners urged to check as many may be missing out on £358 – are you eligible?

As a result, those on the higher rate of Attendance Allowance can expect to receive a payment of roughly £358 per month.

What is important to note, however, is that the Attendance Allowance payment is not one which is means-tested.

This means what a person earns, or how much they have in savings, for example, will not impact the amount they receive.

In addition, a person does not have to have someone caring for them in order to claim.