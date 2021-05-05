State pensioners urged to check as many may be missing out on £358 – are you eligible?

What is important to note, however, is that the Attendance Allowance payment is not one which is means-tested.
This means what a person earns, or how much they have in savings, for example, will not impact the amount they receive.
In addition, a person does not have to have someone caring for them in order to claim.
For those who are interested in receiving Attendance Allowance, the DWP has provided guidance.
The Government website explains: “Use the Attendance Allowance claim form to apply by post. The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.
“Send the completed form to Freepost DWP Attendance Allowance. You do not need a postcode or stamp.”
The official form is, once again, accessible through the Government’s website or can be requested by calling the Attendance Allowance helpline.
A claim for Attendance Allowance can be backdated to the date of claim, which is usually the date a form is received, or when a person calls the enquiry line if the pack is then returned within six weeks.
