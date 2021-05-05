Stephen Hawking's final theory published after death suggests universe is a hologram

Put simply, Professors Hawking and Hertog speculated that all information in the universe is stored on a flat 2D surface and our so-called “solid” world around us is then projected from that information.

Back in 2018, Professor Hertog said: “It’s a very precise mathematical notion of holography that has come out of string theory in the last few years, which is not fully understood but is mind-boggling and changes the scene completely.

“The key point is that we’re not projecting out a spatial dimension. We are projecting out the dimension of time from ‘before’ the Big Bang.”

Published a month after his death in the Journal of High Energy Physics, the theory is compatible with eternal inflation and Einstein’s theory of General Relativity.