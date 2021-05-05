Stephen Hawking's final theory published after death suggests universe is a hologram

Back in 2018, Professor Hertog said: “It’s a very precise mathematical notion of holography that has come out of string theory in the last few years, which is not fully understood but is mind-boggling and changes the scene completely.
“The key point is that we’re not projecting out a spatial dimension. We are projecting out the dimension of time from ‘before’ the Big Bang.”
Published a month after his death in the Journal of High Energy Physics, the theory is compatible with eternal inflation and Einstein’s theory of General Relativity.
Professor Hertog added: “It’s a theory that envisages a beginning to the universe where time is not present but our notion of time crystallises.
“And it’s saying that time is fundamentally coming out of some other state for which we have no words.
“Some very abstract timeless state – that’s the best we can do.”
