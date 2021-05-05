Travel restrictions: Europe travel rules in FULL as green list countries due in days

Spain

Brits will likely be allowed into Spain in June, as confirmed by the country’s tourism minister Fernando Valdes Verelst.

Spain hasn’t confirmed quarantine requirements for tourists, so it’s unlikely you’ll have to isolate when you get there.

However, the country is looking at Covid passports using digital technology in an effort to enable people in who’ve had the jab.

Advertisements

Spain’s situation its looking up, with just 110 infections per 100,000 people reported in the last seven days and 15million Spaniards understood to have had the vaccine.

Speculation suggests Spain will be placed on the green list, but nothing has been confirmed and there’s every chance it will be allocated amber instead.

READ MORE: Travel news: Foreign Office ‘green list’ countries detailed?