update Rocket League today before NASCAR bundle is live

Today’s Rocket League update is available and includes a number of changes listed in the official patch notes.

It comes with only limited additions for gamers on PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch platforms today.

However, it lays the groundwork for the new Nascar bundle, which will be available to purchase from the item shop this week.

The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will arrive in the Item Shop on May 6, just in time for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on May 9.

Gamers will be able to grab NASCAR-themed gear from the top teams in the sport for 2000 Credits later this week.