Covid vaccine side effects: The lesser-known after effect symptoms caused by the vaccine

Reported side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have mostly been mild to moderate and have lasted no longer thana few days.

Typical side effects include pain at the injection site, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills and diarrhoea.

The chances of any of these side effects occurring after vaccination differ according to the specific vaccine.

Individuals should alert their local health providers following vaccination if they experience any unexpected side effects or other health events – such as side effects lasting more than three days.

Less common side effects reported for some COVID-19 vaccines have included severe allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis; however, this reaction is extremely rare.

