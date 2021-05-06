NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Eden Hazard made to regret Real Madrid prediction as Chelsea reach Champions League final

Eden Hazard made to regret Real Madrid prediction as Chelsea reach Champions League final

Eden Hazard made to regret Real Madrid prediction as Chelsea reach Champions League final
Chelsea booked their place in the final of the Champions League thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount in a 3-1 win on aggregate. Eden Hazard had been hoping to turn to the tide for Real Madrid, but it was a night to forget for Los Blancos.
Eden Hazard was made to regret his comments about Real Madrid’s credentials after they were beaten by Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Blues will face Premier League rivals Manchester City in this month’s Istanbul final after a pretty tame fight from Real on Wednesday night was powerless to stop goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount proved to be the difference.

The tie hung in the balance going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge, with Real’s talented wide men Hazard and Vinicius Junior always capable of creating something out of nothing.

But as the game wore on, it became more and more clear that it would not be a happy return to west London for Hazard.

The Belgian winger left Chelsea for Real just shy of two years ago in a £100m+ switch.

Shortly after he became another Galactico, he explained that his dream had always been to play in the famous white of Real Madrid.

“My dream was always to play for Real Madrid, the greatest team in the world, and so far I’m happy,” he explained after two months in the Spanish capital.

However, on undoubtedly the biggest night of his Real career, he was powerless to stop Chelsea moving one step closer to becoming champions of Europe.

Of course, Hazard has struggled greatly with injuries during his Real career, having barely missed more than a few games for Chelsea.

But he has been a mere shadow of the player that was comfortably the best in the Premier League on his day during his time with the Blues.

There is still time for Hazard to turn things around with Los Blancos, and he could certainly start by firing them to La Liga glory to make up for their European heartbreak.

Hazard also explained in that interview in 2019 that talks with Thibaut Courtois and Luka Modric persuaded him to chase his dream of joining Real.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

