NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Kirstie Allsopp: Location star shares interior warning over ‘unflattering’ paint...

Life & Style

Kirstie Allsopp: Location star shares interior warning over ‘unflattering’ paint colour

1 min

126views
96
15 shares, 96 points
Kirstie Allsopp: Location star shares interior warning over ‘unflattering’ paint colour

Another user said: “I love darker tones especially greys as a back drop for paintings, the other colours pop and sing and you don’t notice the grey at all, it’s about balance in my opinion.

“Like in nature the colours are often enhanced by a stormy sky in a breathtaking way and you appreciate them all the more.”

Kirstie responded to this Twitter user too and said: “This is true but it doesn’t work indoors where there is less light.”

Advertisements

For those looking for an alternative grey colour, Kirstie recommended the colour “Pointing” by Farrow & Ball.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in