Kirstie Allsopp: Location star shares interior warning over ‘unflattering’ paint colour

Another user said: “I love darker tones especially greys as a back drop for paintings, the other colours pop and sing and you don’t notice the grey at all, it’s about balance in my opinion.

“Like in nature the colours are often enhanced by a stormy sky in a breathtaking way and you appreciate them all the more.”

Kirstie responded to this Twitter user too and said: “This is true but it doesn’t work indoors where there is less light.”

Advertisements

For those looking for an alternative grey colour, Kirstie recommended the colour “Pointing” by Farrow & Ball.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More