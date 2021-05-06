PS5 UK stock live alerts: GAME, Argos, Smyths and ShopTo restocks are almost here

According to the latest reports, multiple UK retailers have received shipments ready for the big stock drops.
AO has already released a small batch of PlayStation 5 consoles, while retailers like GAME, Argos and Amazon have stock arriving at warehouses.
Previous reports have suggested that PS5 restocks will take place between May 4 and May 12.
This means there’s a good chance a major retailer will drop stock on the morning of May 6.
“AO released a small amount of PS5 UK Stock 10:19am (Posted stream only due to low PS5 UK stock ),” reads a PS5 UK Stock Instant Updates tweet.
“GAME has huge numbers of PS5 Stock. Will be later half of my 4-12th date (9 -11am).”
“PS5 UK Stock arrived a few days earlier than expected,” the account tweets. “GAME and Argos will release PS5 bundles between 4-12th May now. Amazon expected 10-17th.”
Despite the longer wait for stock to become available in stores, the good news is that the stock drops should be rather large.
This is because the delayed April stock should be available at the same time as the May drop.
The May 2021 PS Plus free games have just been released, complete with two PS4 games and one PS5 release.
This includes the PlayStation 5 version of Wreckfest, which features 4K visuals, 60 frames-per-second gameplay, and expanded 24-person multiplayer.
“Expect epic crashes, neck-to-neck fights over the finish line and brand-new ways for metal to bend,” reads the official Wreckfest description.
“These are the once-in-a-lifetime moments that can only be achieved in Wreckfest, with its true-to-life physics simulation crafted by legendary developer Bugbear, who also brought you FlatOut 1 and 2!”
Thanks to Backwards Compatibility, you can also download and play the PS4 PS Plus freebies, including Battlefield 5 and Stranded Deep.
