Florida shooting: Boy, 4, shot dead outside Clewiston Subway, sibling's condition critical

At 2.54pm on Friday, the Clewiston Police Department responded to a call about the incident. A four-year-old boy was found dead at the scene and his five-year-old sibling is in critical condition.

The older sibling is receiving treatment at Hendry Regional Hospital after being airlifted to a trauma centre for treatment.

Clewiston police confirmed a handgun was used in the shooting.

The children were found inside a car.

The children’s parents are “torn up”, according to Hendry County Sheriff, Steve Whidden, but helping investigators.