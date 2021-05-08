Major Houston road closures will impact your Mother's Day weekend

Southwest Freeway at West LoopLuckily, TxDOT officials announced that the I-69 Southwest Freeway mainlanes at I-610 West Loop were able to be reopened on Saturday afternoon.
Good news. As crews continue to work at the 610/69 interchange, they were able to open up the I-69 Southwest Freeway mainlanes at I-610 West Loop. However, I-69 NB right at I-610 will be down to three lanes for 2-3 months. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/Rf6yNb8wcx
— HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) May 8, 2021
Despite the opening, officials said that I-69 northbound right at I-610 will be down to three lanes for up to three months.
To get around the mess, you’re going to want to take the connector to I-610. Then you’ll take Westheimer Road and exit onto the I-610 frontage road. Then you’ll have to U-turn at Westheimer back onto I-610 south and take the entrance ramp onto I-69 north.
Your Monday morning commute will look different too.Construction is about three years into a seven-year, $ 259 million dollar rebuild of the entire interchange.
I-45 south at Woodridge DriveFinally, your third major closure for Mother’s Day weekend is on the Gulf Freeway I-45 south. This affects downtown and the University of Houston area.
Three northbound lanes from Woodridge Drive to Wayside close Saturday starting at 2 a.m. and will be closed until 5 p.m.
The good news is that it will reopen in time for Mother’s Day Sunday.
Author: Courtney Fischer
