Major Houston road closures will impact your Mother's Day weekend

US

Major Houston road closures will impact your Mother's Day weekend

Major Houston road closures will impact your Mother's Day weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Don’t get stuck trying to see mom this weekend. There are two huge closures that will seriously tie up traffic across town.You’ll want to plan for plenty of extra time as you travel around Houston this weekend.

Southwest Freeway at West LoopLuckily, TxDOT officials announced that the I-69 Southwest Freeway mainlanes at I-610 West Loop were able to be reopened on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the opening, officials said that I-69 northbound right at I-610 will be down to three lanes for up to three months.

READ MORE: All lanes of Southwest Freeway northbound at West Loop will be closed for Mother’s Day weekend

To get around the mess, you’re going to want to take the connector to I-610. Then you’ll take Westheimer Road and exit onto the I-610 frontage road. Then you’ll have to U-turn at Westheimer back onto I-610 south and take the entrance ramp onto I-69 north.

Your Monday morning commute will look different too.Construction is about three years into a seven-year, $ 259 million dollar rebuild of the entire interchange.

I-45 south at Woodridge DriveFinally, your third major closure for Mother’s Day weekend is on the Gulf Freeway I-45 south. This affects downtown and the University of Houston area.

Three northbound lanes from Woodridge Drive to Wayside close Saturday starting at 2 a.m. and will be closed until 5 p.m.

The good news is that it will reopen in time for Mother’s Day Sunday.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Author: Courtney Fischer

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

