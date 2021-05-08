PS5 Argos delivery dates CONFIRMED: Wallets ready for next MAJOR PlayStation 5 restock

The next round of PlayStation 5 stock drops will begin early next week at Argos.
That’s according to the latest PS5 UK Stock tweet, which you can see by scrolling down the page.
The reliable stock checker account claims that Argos will begin shipping consoles to customers on Wednesday, May 12.
This makes it extremely likely that the console will be back in stock overnight, probably from 1.30am BST onwards.
“ARGOS DELIVERY DATE CONFIRMED,” reads the tweet. Argos expected to deliver PS5s from Wednesday. Suggests Tuesday or Wednesday AM drop. They usually drop at approx 1:30am.
“We have provided PROOF of app glitches, distribution restock, store restock and now delivery date.”
After such a terrible month for PS5 stock drops in April, it’s the first bit of really good news for PlayStation 5 customers.
In addition to Argos, there are reports that John Lewis is due an imminent drop, while GAME is said to be preparing one of the biggest restocks yet.
Prior to the stock shortage, retailers like CEX were beginning to drop the prices of the PlayStation 5.
The same was true for eBay, where average prices were beginning to drop to reasonable levels.
Unfortunately, the shortages have seen prices creep back up, although not quite to the same levels as before.
Now is an especially good time to grab a PlayStation 5 console, as new games start to launch.
A direct sequel to Resident Evil Biohazard, the new Resident Evil game once again stars Ethan Winters.
If you want to pick up a copy of the new Resident Evil game, ShopTo is selling the game for £49.85.
Click here for the PS5 version, click here for the PS4 version, click here for the Xbox version, and finally, click here for the PC version, which costs £39.85.
Argos is selling the game for only slightly more, although the retailer currently only has the PlayStation version in stock. Click here to buy Resident Evil Village for £49.99 from Argos.
If you want to rack up some additional points, you can order Resident Evil Village from GAME, where it costs £59.99 on Xbox, and £59.99 on PlayStation.
