Recipients of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine must watch out for five concerning after effects

“Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed,” said the EMA.
Studies show that the AstraZeneca vaccine “is effective” at preventing the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid.
“But you should still be aware of symptoms so you can get prompt medical treatment to help recovery and avoid complications,” it added.
People who have already had the AstraZeneca vaccine without any troubling side effects of a blood clot are encouraged to get the same vaccine again.
This means people who are going for their second dose should still have the AstraZeneca vaccine if that’s what they were given the first time round.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments