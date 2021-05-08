Royal protocol means Kate Middleton must pack as many as ’20 suitcases for three-day trip'

In fact, even when going on shorter journeys around the UK, Kate packs more suitcases than the average traveller.
Carole Malone, journalist and commentator, explained Prince William’s wife has been known to take around “20 suitcases for a three-day trip”.
However, this isn’t necessarily because she isn’t able to pack light but rather due to some strict royal protocols she must adhere to when representing the Royal Family.
When travelling abroad, the Duchess has been known to go to extreme lengths to ensure all of her garments stay in one piece.
This is particularly important then she has gowns for state dinners with her.
According to royal correspondent Emily Andrews she has been on aeroplanes where the Duchess’ dresses get their own seat – sometimes even an entire row.
“This happened on a private plane we took in India to Kaziranga National Park.
“Natasha Archer [Kate’s stylist] brought all her dresses on and laid them over an entire row.”
“Obviously when we go to the airports, especially when it’s hand luggage only, we’re trying to cram all our toiletries into that plastic bag,” she said when interviewed for a previous Channel 5 documentary, Secrets of the Royal Flight.
Alongside laying out important garments, the Duchess also has some special ways of packing to ensure her clothes arrive in one piece.
Often she tries to prioritise packing items made from “wrinkle-free” fabrics.
“All the Duchess or her ‘people’ have to do is familiarise themselves with the best wrinkle-free fabrics,” former creative director of Mulberry, Scott Henshall, told MailOnline.
“Typically synthetic fabrics such as polyester, nylon, acrylic and olefin have a natural resistance to wrinkles and a greater stability since they do not absorb water as efficiently.”
