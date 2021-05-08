Royal protocol means Kate Middleton must pack as many as ’20 suitcases for three-day trip'

However, according to insiders, it isn’t only foreign travels that see the Duchess piling up the suitcases.

In fact, even when going on shorter journeys around the UK, Kate packs more suitcases than the average traveller.

Carole Malone, journalist and commentator, explained Prince William’s wife has been known to take around “20 suitcases for a three-day trip”.

However, this isn’t necessarily because she isn’t able to pack light but rather due to some strict royal protocols she must adhere to when representing the Royal Family.

