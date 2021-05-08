NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Ryanair boosts Portugal flights with seats as low as £19.99 after green list breakthrough

Ryanair boosts Portugal flights with seats as low as £19.99 after green list breakthrough

“To celebrate, we are releasing seats from just £19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which are available to book until midnight Sunday, May 9.

“Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps announced the “green list” update on Friday evening.

The initial quarantine-free list holds just 12 countries.

These include Portugal, the Azores and Madeira, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands, Israel, South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands and St Helena, Ascension and Tristan de Cunha.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

