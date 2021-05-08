Switch vs PS5 vs Xbox Series X sales figures: Nintendo console lays down huge marker

That means the Switch, after just over four years on sale, has already sold more than the Xbox 360 and Gameboy Advance did during its lifetime.
The Switch is already the eighth best selling console of all time, and is just behind the PS3 which it looks certain to eclipse soon.
The PS3 sold 87.4million consoles during its lifetime, with the Nintendo Wii the next console on the all-time leaderboard – selling 101.63million units during its lifetime.
The PS2 is the most successful console of all time, selling 155million units with the Nintendo DS not too far behind on 154.02million.
The latest Switch sales figures lay down an enviable marker for the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.
Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X launched last November, kicking off the ninth console generation.
Sony and Microsoft’s latest consoles have been hit with widespread stock shortages since launch which are continuing across the globe.
Despite this though, the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles have still sold millions of units.
Worldwide the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition have allegedly sold just shy of eight million units (7.94million) with the Xbox Series X and S selling 4.75million.
If supplies were more plentiful than the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S would no doubt have sold much more.
The Switch itself last year was hit by worldwide stock shortages when coronavirus lockdowns first hit, with Nintendo warning recently that the Switch could suffer from low stock once again in 2021 due to the semiconductor shortage which has impacted PS5 and Xbox.
Either way though, the Switch in its first four years on sale has laid down an impressive marker for the PS5 and Xbox Series X to try and match. And right now this huge sales momentum the Switch is having is showing no signs of slowing down.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed
0 Comments