Switch vs PS5 vs Xbox Series X sales figures: Nintendo console lays down huge marker

As of March 31 2021 the Nintendo Switch has sold a staggering 84.59million units.

That means the Switch, after just over four years on sale, has already sold more than the Xbox 360 and Gameboy Advance did during its lifetime.

The Switch is already the eighth best selling console of all time, and is just behind the PS3 which it looks certain to eclipse soon.

The PS3 sold 87.4million consoles during its lifetime, with the Nintendo Wii the next console on the all-time leaderboard – selling 101.63million units during its lifetime.