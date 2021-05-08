Tesco issues face mask announcement after complaints – masks still mandatory

Tesco has responded to complaints after a large number of shoppers stopped wearing face masks in the store. Lockdown restrictions might start to ease but Britain’s biggest retailer wants to keep their aisles safe.

The supermarket insists that face masks are mandatory at all times. Tesco wants to make clear that rules are still in place and wearing a face mask is required unless you are exempt. Since the beginning of the pandemic, ensuring a safe environment in the stores for people to buy their groceries has been the UK retailer's number one goal.

The retailer also introduced other rules to ensure their customer’s safety, including the introduction of one-way systems or social distancing markings. Tesco keeps encouraging people to shop alone to avoid the spread of the virus. Since July 2020, the government has required everyone in England to wear a face mask in supermarkets. However, it wasn’t until the beginning of 2021 when some supermarkets like Morrisons or Sainsbury’s started to ban shoppers without a mask.

Tesco, Asda and Waitrose followed soon after and started to deny entry to shoppers that didn't want to follow the rules. Retailers have been criticised in the past for not doing enough to stop people from breaking Covid rules as infections spread. With this reminder, Tesco is making sure that customers won't relax as lockdown restrictions ease. In this latest statement, they are making clear that their priority is to keep protecting their shoppers and workers.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have focused on ensuring everyone can get the food they need in a safe environment.” “To protect our customers and colleagues, we won’t let anyone into our stores who is not wearing a face covering, unless they are exempt in line with Government guidance.” “We are also asking our customers to shop alone, unless they’re a carer or with children,” the spokesperson added. “To support our colleagues, we will have additional security in stores to help manage this.”

