Where Hi-De-Hi! cast are 33 years on from hanging up yellow coats

Hi-De-Hi was the iconic 80s series that immortalised British holiday camp culture during the 1950s.

The catchy theme tune instantly put people in a great mood as the fluorescent credits appeared across the TV screen.

The BBC series went on for eight years, and nine series were made, indulging audiences into the lives of camp entertainers who were struggling to ‘make it’ in the entertainment industry.

The BAFTA award-winning story was based on writer Jimmy Perry who worked at Butlins during the holiday season after leaving the army.

The cast were not well-known before performing on the show, but have since become household names.

See what happened to the cast when the show ended 33 years ago?

Barry Howard – Barry Stuart

Barry Howard, who was born in Nottingham, found fame as one half of ballroom dancing duo Barry and Yvonne Stuart-Hargreaves.

He had a handful of small parts including in Terry And June before joining the long-running series.

Starring alongside Diane Holland, who played his onscreen wife, Barry often became a victim of the joke at the holiday camp while his snobby spouse tried to maintain her dignity and rise above it all.

He also appeared in 1994’s The House Of Windsor, as well as having his own This Is Your Life in 1989.

The iconic star was often seen on the theatre stage in pantomimes often seen to play the ugly step sisters in Cinderella alongside John Inman.

Howard worked with Doctor Who legend David Tennant in some episodes of the show.

Barry died age 78 after a battle with blood cancer.

His agent said in a statement, “the much loved actor Barry Howard, best known for his exquisitely supercilious Barry Stuart-Hargreaves, the champion ballroom dancer in BBC’s hugely popular Hi-de-Hi, passed away today aged 78.”

Su Pollard – Peggy Ollerenshaw

Hi-De-Hi star Su played Peggy Ollerenshaw, the kooky maid who aspired to be a Yellowcoat.

While her character was known for her frizzy Eighties perm and oversized spectacles, the actress has a flamboyant dress sense in real life.

She is best recognised for always wearing bright coloured glasses.

The 71-year-old who supports Nottingham Forest FC has appeared in over 35 stage plays, and 40 pantomimes – my god that’s a lot of costumes.

Despite a short-lived pop career during her time in Hi-de-Hi! Su stuck with acting, and shortly after the series came to an end she starred in the BBC’s You Rang, M’Lord? with fellow Hi-de-Hi stars Paul Shane and Jeffrey Holland.

And the star has had her dabble in presenting over the years and took a turn on Radio 2 drama For Better or For Worse.

What’s more, the actress is related to journalist and former Blue Peter presenter Liz Barker.

Ruth Madoc – Gladys Pugh

RADA-trained Ruth received a BAFTA for playing Gladys Pugh.

She was the Chief Yellowcoat with the catchphrase, ‘morning campers!’

The cast were so close that when she married husband John Jackson, with Paul Shane as the best man.

When the hit series ended mum-of-two Ruth went on to star in a series of stage productions including the musical Annie and a series of Agatha Christie plays.

She has continued to act appearing in some big shows, alongside big name stars.

The 78-year-old has since appeared in Little Britain as Daffyd Thomas’s mother, BBC’s Big Top alongside Amanda Holden and even appeared on a 2010 episode of Coming Home.

She also stripped off to join actresses including Bread’s Jean Boht and Lisa Riley in Calendar Girls on stage, and has appeared in Casualty.

In an interview with Loose Women just a few years back she said: “She was a character I created and the Welsh accent isn’t far under the surface believe you me.

“She was a wonderful character, and quite frankly I wouldn’t be sitting here if I hadn’t have had Hi-De-Hi!”

The actress lives in South Wales with her husband of 39 years, John Jackson.

Paul Shane – Ted Bovis

As camp host, Paul Shane’s much-loved Ted Bovis was one of the most important characters in the series.

When the time came for him to leave Maplins, he revealed that he had landed himself a pantomime role – as well as a job demonstrating a potato peeler in supermarkets.

With his Teddy Boy quiff, sideburns and loud checked jackets, Ted was also a reminder that the series was set in the 1950s.

The Rotheram-born actor who was forced out of mining after injuring his back at the age of 27, first became a singer and then a comedian.

Before becoming a Hi-De-Hi! legend the father-of-three appeared in Coronation Street.

He then landed his Very Big, Very Soon ’90s and has also starred in Holy City, Emmerdale and a Touch Of Frost.

Much-like many of his cast mates he has often been seen on stage at the theatre and playing comical roles in pantomime.

Sadly, the actor suffered a prolonged period of ill health, leading to his passing at age 72.

Jeffrey Holland – Spike Dixon

Jeffery Holland, 74, played Spike Dixon on the show.

His character chose his Maplins career over love when his long-standing girlfriend Brenda gave him an ultimatum between staying and going home to Edgbaston.

Holland was another to spark romance with a cast mate – striking up a relationship with colleague April.

He ended the 1960 season by announcing he was going to follow his friend Ted Bovis (Paul Shane), who had landed a role playing a Chinese policeman in a pantomime.

Jeffrey, who has been married to actor wife Judy Buxton, joined Paul and Su Pollard in the Upstairs Downstairs-inspired sitcom You Rang M’Lord.

What’s more he has appeared in a series of British TV dramas and even enjoyed a role in Coronation Street in 2011.

Holland has also performed as Rupert Darling in The National Union of Space People, a comedy drama involving outer space.

He has since spent his time scriptwriting, and his most recent role was earlier year in Simply Ken as Stan.

David Griffin – Clive Dempster

David came later to the series and first appeared as aristocratic war hero and heartthrob Clive Dempster DFC, after Simon left.

He was a particular hit with Welsh femme fatale Gladys Pugh and after an on-off relationship the characters married and jetted off to Australia when Hi-de-Hi! came to an end.

The 77-year-old continued to work with his Hi-De-Hi! co-stars after the show, touring the stage show The Good Sex Guide alongside Su Pollard.

For four years the actor played Emmet Hawksworth in Keeping up Appearances, and has also appeared in Doctor Who, ‘Allo! Allo!, Emmerdale and a string of films throughout the Eighties and Nineties such as The Walking Stick and Battle of Britain.

Simon Cadell – Jeffrey Fairbrother

Simon played Jeffrey Fairbrother, was an uptight Cambridge-educated professor turned entertainment manager who joined Maplins in the hope it would help him gain an insight into the lives of ordinary people.

But after the series came to an end, father-of-two Simon Cadell, who died in 1996, carved a career as a successful stage actor.

In 1993 he was given an Olivier Award for his role in Giles Havergal’s adaptation of Graham Greene’s novel Travels with My Aunt.

He was a heavy smoker, who at one point was said to get through 80 cigarettes a day – he died of lung cancer at the age of 45.

In one of his final interviews, Simon admitted: “I don’t want to build myself up as anything special.

“The cancer is still there. We’re learning to live with each other. It’s a b***** of a disease.”

