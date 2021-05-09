1 dead after crash in northwest Austin Sunday morning, roads closed for investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Moms are resilient, strong, brave, remarkable and our heroes. They have the strength to carry us for nine months, and then spend hours in labor to welcome us into the world. Some of us won’t come close to reaching or understanding the level of love our moms have for us. As children, we wanted to make our own rules and be the boss of the house. We didn’t know that one day we could be the parent to our aging parents.

Perhaps this is a chance for us adult children to say “Thank you for all your sacrifices,” or can it be a burden of love? Perhaps it’s both? It’s something I struggle with as my sweet mother gets older and starts showing signs of mobility issues as she reaches her 70th birthday.

Author: Harley Tamplin

