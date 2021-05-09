Anniversary: Inti Creates Is 25 Years Old

This week marks Inti Creates’ 25th anniversary. Yes, the Japanese video game company was founded on 8th May 1996.

Over the past 25 years, it’s worked on games like Mega Man Zero, Mega Man ZX, Gal Gun, Azure Striker Gunvolt, Mighty Gunvolt, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and Blaster Master Zero. In addition to this, it’s helped out with series such as Shantae and even titles like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

In a post on social media, the official English account for Inti Create thanked fans for all their support over the years:

Advertisements

Today, May 8th, 2021, marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of INTI CREATES! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us over the years! We are going to keep working hard to bring you exciting and new gaming experiences! pic.twitter.com/jmCV63EJW0— Inti Creates (@IntiCreatesEN)

May 8, 2021

Just last month, Inti Creates locked in the release date for Blaster Master Zero 3. It’ll be arriving on the Nintendo Switch on 29th July – bringing the Zero series to a conclusion.

What are your own memories of Inti Create over the past 25 years? What is your favourite game and series from this company? Tell us down below.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News