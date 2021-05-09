Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders LIVE: Results, updates and round-by-round scorecard

[embedded content]

A huge crowd of around 70,000 fans is expected to pack the stands of the stadium that plays host to NFL’s Dallas Cowboys

Canelo (55–1–2, 37 KOs) will put his WBA (Super), WBC and The Ring Magazine titles on the line

Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) also puts his WBO title up for grabs The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will play host to one of the biggest boxing nights of the year so far, as Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders crosses the pond to take on Mexican superstar and pound-for-pound great, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in a super-middleweight title unification battle. We’ll bring you regular updates through the night, including round-by-round scoring of the main event as Alvarez and Saunders go toe to toe for super-middleweight supremacy in Texas.

Saunders in confident mood ahead of unification clash Speaking after the weigh-ins, Saunders looked fired up and confident ahead of the biggest bout of his professional career. Advertisements Speaking to DAZN, he laid out his mindset ahead of the bout, saying, “I have the spirit, I have the belief, I have the winning mentality. “I don’t come in to lay down, I come in to win. So I don’t think Alvarez has faced a man with as much heart and determination to win as me. “It’s going to be a good fight. He’s a great champion. But, to be honest with you, I’ve come here to take all of his titles, and take them by storm.” When asked how he needs to adapt his game to deal with Canelo, Saunders highlighted his undefeated record and pointed out his mindset ahead of the fight. “I haven’t lost since 2008, I’m 30-0 and unbeaten,” he said.

On weight and ready: Billy Joe Saunders

“So therefore he has to do something differently to beat me, not the other way around. “The key to this sort of fight is obviously everybody’s got to be on their A-game, bring their best to the table and as long as I bring my fighting spirit and my brain, I’ve got it. Advertisements And Saunders vowed to earn a few thousand more fans through his performance, even though he’s set to fight in front of a sea of Canelo fans inside AT&T Stadium. “Mate, these fans will thrive and push me to win,” he declared. “These fans will not bother me. They’re all for Canelo. They’re cheering for him now, but on the way out they’ll be cheering for me.”

Can Saunders dethrone Canelo? Eddie Hearn says YES “I think this is actually the best chance that a super-middleweight has got against Canelo Alvarez,” Hearn told DAZN at yesterday’s weigh-ins. “Billy Joe Saunders is the toughest test for Canelo – the style, the mentality. “I went into the AT&T Stadium earlier. The atmosphere would break many people. It won’t break Billy Joe. “But he’s going to have to box at levels he’s never boxed at before. Because he’s never been in kind of the levels and the deep end with fighters like Canelo Alvarez. “But does Billy Joe have the levels? We believe he does. British boxing believes he does.”

Eddie Hearn is HYPED Speaking to DAZN after the weigh-ins, promoter Eddie Hearn was bristling with anticipation as he set the scene for the upcoming unification battle. “The fight’s got bigger and bigger. You’re going to have 70,000 people in there tomorrow night,” he said. “We’re going to break the record for the biggest indoor attendance in U.S. boxing history. The world returns to normality, and boxing did that. It shows you that when we make great fights this is the greatest sport of all. “Billy Joe Saunders, 30-0, unbeaten, two-weight world champion. Canelo Alvarez, pound-for-pound number one. I think we’re not going to only see one of the best fights in the last few years tomorrow night, but you’re going to see, I think, the greatest atmosphere we’ve ever seen at a boxing event. “Billy Joe Saunders has played his part. The Canelo fans are here. It’s going to be everything. I’ve not felt like this for a long time. I’m probably more excited for this fight than I’ve been for any other fight … Both these guys deserve the credit. They’re two champions that are willing to face each other, and it’s beautiful for the sport of boxing.”

It’s on! Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez takes on Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Texas

Could Joshua-Fury finally be confirmed tonight? That’s the other big question boxing fans and media alike are hoping to get answered tonight, with rumours rife that we could finally get the announcement the boxing world wants to hear. Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have already signed a two-fight agreement to face each other in world championship bouts, but so far no official date or location has been confirmed. But, with Fury in Arlington tonight to support his friend and colleague Saunders in tonight’s main event, hopes are high that an announcement could come during this evening’s proceedings. It would be the perfect way to cap off a huge night for the sport.

The fight before the fight It’s a huge bout, with Saunders’ confidence and attitude heading into fight night proving to be a feature of fight week in Texas, as he dealt with negotiating sticking points regarding the nationality of the ringside judges for the bout, as well as the size of the ring itself. Saunders’ team complained at the lack of a British judge on the three-man panel in Arlington, but with the athletic commission’s lineup already locked in, Saunders was unable to force a change. However, he did find success in his bid to secure a larger ring for the bout, with both camps eventually agreeing to the matchup taking place in a 22-foot ring.

Faceoff: Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders go face to face at the weigh-ins

