China rocket MAP: Where out of control Long March 5b could crash into Earth

There are currently no plans to shoot it down.

Scientists in the US are watching the path of the object.

When the core re-enters the earth’s atmosphere it will be the largest piece of debris in decades to have an uncontrolled dive into the atmosphere.

The Chinese Long March-5b core stage has been losing height in the earth’s atmosphere and will begin breaking into many parts due to friction and drag from falling at high speed.

In May 2020 a Long March rocket has an uncontrolled re-entry and broke up in the atmosphere over Africa.

Parts of the rocket fell on villages in Ivory Coast.

One piece of fuel piping crashed through the roof of someone’s house in Ivory Coast.

The chances of being struck by a piece of falling debris are very low.

However, all other space agencies commit to controlled re-entry of space debris.

China has been urged to begin factoring in controlled re-entry into its future flights.

Because most of the earth’s surface is covered in water, the debris is expected to land in the ocean.