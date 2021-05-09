Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Five IBS-like symptoms that can indicate you have the condition

Speaking to Express.co.uk, nutritionist Claudia le Feuvre, outlined the symptoms that closely resemble irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

IBS is a common condition that affects the digestive system. It causes symptoms like stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation.

“Type 2 diabetes can affect the structure and function of the colon promoting commonly encountered lower gastrointestinal symptoms,” explains le Feuvre.

Advertisements

This can result in IBS-like symptoms, such as constipation, diarrhoea, abdominal distention, bloating, and abdominal pain, she warned.

READ MORE: Diabetes type 2 symptoms: The smell in your breath that could be life-threatening

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Read More