Dogecoin warning: Elon Musk rings alarm bells for crypto gamblers – ‘invest with caution’

In the tweet, he included a video link to an interview he did with TMZ published back in April.
In the video, he warned: “People should not invest their life savings in cryptocurrency.
“I think that’s unwise.
Dogecoin had a tremendous surge in price over the last week, hitting another peak of $ 0.73 after a brief dip on Friday.
At time of writing, the price of the meme currency has taken a slight drop, coming down almost ten cents in value in the last 12 hours.
Those considering buying Dogecoin should consider the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies, which are notoriously volatile. Here in the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned: “If you invest in cryptoassets, you should be prepared to lose all your money.”
